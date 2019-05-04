Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising Series 1 Results – Brianna van Buren wins tournament and strawweight title

Invicta FC kicked off their first one-night tournament on Friday with Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising Series 1 in Kansas City, Kansas. The event featured a strawweight tournament to crown a new Invicta FC strawweight champion.

Eight women competed in one-round bouts in the quarterfinal and semi-final rounds. Kailin Curran and Juliana Lima advanced to the semi-finals via split decision wins. Brianna van Buren scored the first finish of the tournament stopping Manjit Kolekar by armbar to secure her spot in the semi-finals. The submission win gained her the luxury of getting to pick her next round opponent. Sharon Jacobson moved to the semi-finals by defeating Amber Brown in a grappling heavy bout.

In the semi-finals, van Buren chose to meet Juliana Lima leaving Kailin Curran to take on Sharon Jacobson. Van Buren advanced to the tournament finals by defeating Lima by unanimous decision. She was able to secure takedowns and rack up points with strikes from the top position. In the other semi-final bout, Curran got past Jacobson by unanimous decision after a back-and-forth battle.

Curran and van Buren met in the main event and tournament finals with the vacant strawweight title on the line. Van Buren came out aggressively with strikes and quickly took Curran down. She controlled the entire opening round from top position landing punches and elbows.

In the second round, van Buren secured an early takedown and picked up where she left off in the first frame. She advanced to the mount position and landed hard elbows forcing Curran to roll and give up her back. Van Buren locked on a rear-naked choke that eventually led to the tap out.

“It feels amazing,” she said after the belt was placed around her waist.

With the title, van Buren had a message for the rest of the strawweight division. “You want smoke, come get it,” she said.

In the co-main event, Magdalena Sormova weathered an early onslaught by Kay Hansen to win the next two rounds and take the split decision in a closely contested war.

Invicta FC: Phoenix Rising Series 1 Results

– Brianna van Buren def. Kailin Curran by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:49, R2

– Magdalena Sormova def. Kay Hansen by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

– Kailin Curran def. Sharon Jacobson by unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

– Brianna van Buren def. Juliana Lima by unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

– Alyssa Krahn def. Itzel Esquivel by split decision (9-10, 10-9, 10-9)

– Sharon Jacobson def. Amber Brown by unanimous decision (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

– Brianna van Buren def. Manjit Kolekar by submission (armbar) at 3:20, R1

– Juliana Lima def. Danielle Taylor by split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)

– Kailin Curran def. Sunna Daviosdottir by split decision (10-9, 9-10, 10-9)