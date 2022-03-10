Invicta FC 46 Results: Karina Rodriguez retains flyweight title

On Wednesday, March 9, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 46: Rodríguez vs. Torquato 2 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.

The flyweight title was once again on the line between Mexico’s Karina Rodríguez and Brazilian challenger Daiana Torquato. The two first fought in May 2021 where Rodriguez defeated Torquato by unanimous decision to capture the title.

The rematch would also go to a decision on Wednesday except this time the result was a split decision. One judge scored the bout for the challenger Torquato, but the other two judges scored it for Rodríguez to retain her title.

Invicta FC 46 Official Results