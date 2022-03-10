HOT OFF THE WIRE
Invicta FC 46 Results: Karina Rodriguez retains flyweight title

March 10, 2022
On Wednesday, March 9, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted Invicta FC 46: Rodríguez vs. Torquato 2 from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas.

The flyweight title was once again on the line between Mexico’s Karina Rodríguez and Brazilian challenger Daiana Torquato. The two first fought in May 2021 where Rodriguez defeated Torquato by unanimous decision to capture the title.

The rematch would also go to a decision on Wednesday except this time the result was a split decision. One judge scored the bout for the challenger Torquato, but the other two judges scored it for Rodríguez to retain her title.

Invicta FC 46 Official Results

  • Karina Rodríguez def. Daiana Torquato by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 49-46) – for flyweight title
  • Denise Gomes def. Milana Dudieva by TKO (knee and punches). Round 3, 1:56
  • Liz Tracy def. Danielle Taylor by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Kristina Williams def. Flore Hani by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Monique Adriane def. Paulina Granados by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

