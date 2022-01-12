Invicta FC 45: Zappitella vs. Delboni 2 Weigh-in Results – Championship rematch officially set

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 45: Zappitella vs. Delboni 2.
In the night’s headliner, current champion Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (9-2, 1 NC) will put her 105-pound belt on the line against Brazilian challenger Jéssica Delboni (11-3). The pair met on the promotion’s debut on AXS TV last May, with the American Zappitella retaining her title after a closely contested five-round battle. Delboni quickly rebounded from the split-decision loss, winning three fights in one night to capture the Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights crown and re-establishing herself as the No. 1 contender.
Invicta FC Official Weigh-in Results:
- Atomweight Title: Alesha Zappitella (104.8) vs. Jéssica Delboni (103.8)
- Catchweight (150 pounds): Ramona Pascual (150) vs. Shamir Peshewa (153.4)*
- Bantamweight: Monica Franco (135.4) vs. Hailey Cowan (135.4)
- Flyweight: Helen Peralta (125.4) vs. Elise Pone (124.8)
- Atomweight: Katie Saull (105.9) vs. Tamika Jones (105.3)
- Bantamweight: Maria Favela (138.4)# vs. Sarah Kleczka (135)
* – Peshewa missed weight for the 150-pound catchweight and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse
# – Favela missed the bantamweight limit of 136 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse