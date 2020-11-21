Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion

Kayla Harrison made her Invicta FC and featherweight debuts on Friday night, mauling Courtney King in the Invicta FC 43 main event in Kansas City.

Harrison was relentless. Though the fight didn’t play out quite the way she wanted, Harrison still put on a stellar, if not brutal, performance.

Invicta FC 43 full results

Kayla Harrison vs. Courtney King via TKO (punches) at 4:48, R2

Stephanie Geltmacher def. Caitlin Sammons via KO at 4:28, R1

Hope Chase def. Brittney Cloudy via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37, R1

Meaghan Penning def. Alexa Culp via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Juliana Miller def. Kendal Holowell via submission (armbar) at 2:49, R1

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)