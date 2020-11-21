HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 255 Figueiredo vs Perez live results

featuredUFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Results

UFC 255 faceoffs Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

featuredUFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in face-offs video

Mike Perry UFC 255 weigh-in

featuredUFC 255 weigh-in results: Dual flyweight championship bouts set; Mike Perry blows weight cut

Anderson Silva kneels in Octagon at UFC Vegas 12

featuredUFC releases Anderson Silva from his contract

Invicta FC 43 highlights: Kayla Harrison wins in brutal fashion

November 21, 2020
NoNo Comments

Kayla Harrison made her Invicta FC and featherweight debuts on Friday night, mauling Courtney King in the Invicta FC 43 main event in Kansas City.

Harrison was relentless. Though the fight didn’t play out quite the way she wanted, Harrison still put on a stellar, if not brutal, performance.

TRENDING > A.J. McKee advances to grand prix finals, submits Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 253

Invicta FC 43 full results

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Courtney King via TKO (punches) at 4:48, R2
  • Stephanie Geltmacher def. Caitlin Sammons via KO at 4:28, R1
  • Hope Chase def. Brittney Cloudy via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:37, R1
  • Meaghan Penning def. Alexa Culp via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Juliana Miller def. Kendal Holowell via submission (armbar) at 2:49, R1

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA