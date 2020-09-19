HOT OFF THE WIRE
Invicta FC 42 recap & results: Half Pint captures atomweight championship

September 19, 2020
September 19, 2020

Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella became the new Invicta FC atomweight champion with her first-in-promotion-history Von Flue choke victory over Ashley Cummins.

Invicta FC 42: Cummins vs. Zappitella took place on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kan.

Invicta FC: Cummins vs. Zappitella 42 full results

  • Alesha Zappitella def. Ashley Cummins by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 4, 1:20 – for atomweight title
  • Lisa Verzosa def. Raquel Canuto by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jéssica Delboni def. Herica Tiburcio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Victoria Leonardo def. Liz Tracy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Helen Peralta def. Jennifer Chieng by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

(Video courtesy of Invicta FC)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

