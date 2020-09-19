Invicta FC 42 recap & results: Half Pint captures atomweight championship

Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella became the new Invicta FC atomweight champion with her first-in-promotion-history Von Flue choke victory over Ashley Cummins.
Invicta FC 42: Cummins vs. Zappitella took place on Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Police Athletic League in Kansas City, Kan.
Invicta FC: Cummins vs. Zappitella 42 full results
- Alesha Zappitella def. Ashley Cummins by submission (Von Flue choke). Round 4, 1:20 – for atomweight title
- Lisa Verzosa def. Raquel Canuto by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jéssica Delboni def. Herica Tiburcio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Victoria Leonardo def. Liz Tracy by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Helen Peralta def. Jennifer Chieng by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
(Video courtesy of Invicta FC)
TRENDING > UFC working on Conor McGregor’s return for early 2021, but will he fight?
Trending Video: Tyron Woodley espouses Black Lives Matter; Colby Covington calls him racist
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)