Invicta FC 41 weigh-ins: One main event fighter missed weight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Wednesday, July 29, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 41: Morandin vs. Ruiz. The event takes place in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday, July 30, with the entire card streaming live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

In the night’s main event, former strawweight title challenger Janaisa “Evil Princess” Morandin (10-3) of Brazil will battle Mexico’s Montserrat “Conejo” Ruiz (8-1). The 25-year-old Morandin will be making her fifth appearance in the Invicta cage and hopes that her experience of facing former titleholders Virna Jandiroba and Livia Renata Souza will carry her to victory. Ruiz returns to action after suffering her first career defeat to UFC veteran Danielle Taylor at Invicta FC 33. Prior to the setback, she had won eight straight with four finishes.

The co-main event will feature flyweight contenders as 21-year-old phenom Erin “Cold Blooded” Blanchfield (5-1) tangles with Guam’s Brogan “Killer Bee” Sanchez (6-1).

As with any Invicta event, safety is of the utmost priority. All athletes and corners participating in the event were tested for COVID-19 and all results were negative.

Invicta FC 41 weigh-in results

Strawweight: Janaisa Morandin (116.9)* vs. Montserrat Ruiz (114)

Flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Brogan Sanchez (125.5)

Featherweight: Kaitlin Young (145.9) vs. Latoya Walker (144)

Strawweight: Kelly D’Angelo (115.7) vs. Itzel Esquivel (114.9)

Flyweight: Caitlin Sammons (124.6) vs. Claire Guthrie (125.9)

Flyweight: Natalya Speece (125.1) vs. Alexa Culp (124.8)

*Morandin missed the strawweight limit of 116 pounds and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

TRENDING > Dana White reveals new date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)