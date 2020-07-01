Invicta FC 40 weigh-in results and photos: One bout canceled

Kansas City, Kan. — On Wednesday, July 1, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima. The event takes place in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday, July 2 , with the entire card streaming live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

In the night’s main event, recent strawweight title challenger Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (8-6) takes on Brazilian Juliana “Ju Thai” Lima (10-6). Oklahoma’s Ducote scored a violent, first-round knockout of Janaisa Morandin in her promotional debut before challenging Kanako Murata for the 115-pound title. Ducote fell via split decision in a closely contested bout and will look to get back in the win column. Lima rejoined the Invicta roster in 2019 following a seven-fight stint with the UFC. The veteran was last in action during the inaugural Phoenix Series tournament, where she defeated fellow UFC veteran Danielle Taylor, but fell to eventual tournament champion Brianna Van Buren in the semifinals.

The co-main event will take place in the atomweight division as Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (6-2) clashes with New York’s Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt (7-3).

The flyweight bout between DeAnna Bennett and Victoria Leonardo was removed from the card after Bennett had a medical issue during her weight cut and could not weigh-in. Leonardo was paid her show purse after making weight and the fight card will proceed with five fights.

As with any Invicta event, safety is of the utmost priority. All athletes and corners participating in the event were tested for COVID-19 and all results were negative.

Invicta FC 40 weigh-in results

Strawweight: Emily Ducote (115.2) vs. Juliana Lima (115.5)

Atomweight: Alesha Zappitella (105.7) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (105.2)

Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett (N/A)* vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.9)

Featherweight: Chelsea Chandler (145) vs. Liv Parker (145.7)

Flyweight: Trisha Cicero (126) vs. Laura Gallardo (125.1)

Strawweight: Genia Goodin (115.9) vs. Shelby Koren (115.9)

*DeAnna Bennett had a medical issue during her weight cut and could not weigh-in.

(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)

Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima promo

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)