HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

featuredDustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

Dustin Poirier cracks Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

featuredDustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

UFC Poirier vs Hooker live results

featuredUFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker Live Results

Dustin Poirier UFC on ESPN 12 weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker weigh-in video and results

Invicta FC 40 weigh-in results and photos: One bout canceled

July 1, 2020
NoNo Comments

Kansas City, Kan. — On Wednesday, July 1, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima. The event takes place in Kansas City, Kan., on Thursday, July 2 , with the entire card streaming live on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

In the night’s main event, recent strawweight title challenger Emily “Gordinha” Ducote (8-6) takes on Brazilian Juliana “Ju Thai” Lima (10-6). Oklahoma’s Ducote scored a violent, first-round knockout of Janaisa Morandin in her promotional debut before challenging Kanako Murata for the 115-pound title. Ducote fell via split decision in a closely contested bout and will look to get back in the win column. Lima rejoined the Invicta roster in 2019 following a seven-fight stint with the UFC. The veteran was last in action during the inaugural Phoenix Series tournament, where she defeated fellow UFC veteran Danielle Taylor, but fell to eventual tournament champion Brianna Van Buren in the semifinals.

The co-main event will take place in the atomweight division as Alesha “Half Pint” Zappitella (6-2) clashes with New York’s Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt (7-3).

The flyweight bout between DeAnna Bennett and Victoria Leonardo was removed from the card after Bennett had a medical issue during her weight cut and could not weigh-in. Leonardo was paid her show purse after making weight and the fight card will proceed with five fights.

As with any Invicta event, safety is of the utmost priority. All athletes and corners participating in the event were tested for COVID-19 and all results were negative.

TRENDING > Invicta FC announces second July event as it returns from coronavirus shutdown

Invicta FC 40 weigh-in results

  • Strawweight: Emily Ducote (115.2) vs. Juliana Lima (115.5)
  • Atomweight: Alesha Zappitella (105.7) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (105.2)
  • Flyweight: DeAnna Bennett (N/A)* vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.9)
  • Featherweight: Chelsea Chandler (145) vs. Liv Parker (145.7)
  • Flyweight: Trisha Cicero (126) vs. Laura Gallardo (125.1)
  • Strawweight: Genia Goodin (115.9) vs. Shelby Koren (115.9)

*DeAnna Bennett had a medical issue during her weight cut and could not weigh-in.

(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel/Invicta FC)

Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima promo

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA