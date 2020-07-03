Invicta FC 40 recap and results: Emily Ducote tops Juliana Lima, remains in title hunt

Just one fight removed from missing out on the Invicta FC strawweight championship, Emily Ducote put on an impressive performance at Invicta FC 40 on Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., to remain in the hunt for another shot at the belt.

Though she struggled in the opening frame, Ducote did well on her feet and scored some impressive takedowns on Juliana Lima in the latter two rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory.

The Invicta FC 40 co-main event featured atomweight (105 pounds) Alesha Zappitella taking a narrow split-decision victory over Lindsey VanZandt. The win made Zapitella two-for-two during her promotional tenure.

Thursday night marked Invicta FC’s first event since emerging from the nationwide coronavirus shutdown. The all-female fight promotion returns for its second event on July 31 for Invicta FC 41, which will also take place in Kansas City.

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships | Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel)

TRENDING > UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies following COVID-19 complications

Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima Results