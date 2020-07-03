HOT OFF THE WIRE
Abdulmanap (father) and Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov's father dies following COVID-19 complications

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 exclusive MMAWeekly.com interview

Rose Namajunas talks fight preparation, family loss to COVID-19 ahead of UFC 251

UFC on ESPN 12 Fighter Salaries

Dustin Poirier tops UFC on ESPN 12 fighter payroll

Dustin Poirier cracks Dan Hooker at UFC on ESPN 12

Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker in action-packed UFC on ESPN 12 main event

Invicta FC 40 recap and results: Emily Ducote tops Juliana Lima, remains in title hunt

July 3, 2020
NoNo Comments

Just one fight removed from missing out on the Invicta FC strawweight championship, Emily Ducote put on an impressive performance at Invicta FC 40 on Thursday in Kansas City, Kan., to remain in the hunt for another shot at the belt.

Though she struggled in the opening frame, Ducote did well on her feet and scored some impressive takedowns on Juliana Lima in the latter two rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory.

The Invicta FC 40 co-main event featured atomweight (105 pounds) Alesha Zappitella taking a narrow split-decision victory over Lindsey VanZandt. The win made Zapitella two-for-two during her promotional tenure.

Thursday night marked Invicta FC’s first event since emerging from the nationwide coronavirus shutdown. The all-female fight promotion returns for its second event on July 31 for Invicta FC 41, which will also take place in Kansas City.

(Video courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships | Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel)

Invicta FC 40: Ducote vs. Lima Results

  • Emily Ducote def. Juliana Lima by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Alesha Zappitella def. Lindsey VanZandt by split decision (28-29, 29-27, 30-27)
  • Chelsea Chandler def. Olivia Parker by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:05, R1
  • Trisha Cicero def. Laura Gallardo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Genia Goodin def. Shelby Koren by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

