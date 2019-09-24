HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier following UFC 241

featuredDaniel Cormier confirms Stipe Miocic trilogy will be his UFC retirement fight

Daniel Cormier - Dana White - Stipe Miocic

featuredDana White says Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3 is next UFC heavyweight title fight

Jeremy Stephens UFC Mexico City eye poke

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 17 results: Yair Rodriguez vs. Jeremy Stephens eye poke results in no contest

UFC Rodriguez vs Stephens live results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 17 Live Results: Rodriguez vs. Stephens (Results & Fight Stats)

Invicta FC 37 lands new main event after champ Jin Yu Frey out to injury

September 24, 2019
NoNo Comments

Atomweight champion Jinh Yu Frey (8-4) has been forced out of her scheduled title defense against No. 1 contender Ashley Cummins (7-4) at Invicta FC 37 due to injury. The bout will be rescheduled for Invicta FC 39.

Stepping into the main event spotlight will be the flyweight contest between Pearl Gonzalez (9-4) and Brogan “Killer Bee” Sanchez (6-0). The Chicago native Gonzalez is a UFC veteran and former flyweight title challenger. Guam’s Sanchez — formerly Walker — has opened her career with six straight victories, including two straight inside the Invicta cage.

In addition to the new headliner, a bantamweight bout has joined the fight card as Florida’s Megan “Killa” Cawley (0-1) returns to the Invicta cage against newcomer “Hurricane” Hope Chase (1-1) of Pennsylvania.

Invicta FC 37 takes place Friday, Oct. 4, from Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. The event will stream live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 7 p.m. CT. Tickets for the event can be purchased now through Eventbrite.

TRENDING > Could Conor McGregor vs. Frankie Edgar happen in 2019?

The updated Invicta FC 37 fight card can be found below:

  • Flyweight: Pearl Gonzalez vs. Brogan Sanchez
  • Flyweight: Mariya Agapova vs. Marilia Santos
  • Strawweight: Kay Hansen vs. Nicolle Caliari
  • Atomweight: Shino VanHoose vs. Lindsey VanZandt
  • Atomweight: Linda Mihalec vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia
  • Bantamweight: Megan Cawley vs. Hope Chase
  • Flyweight: Jordan Kaaze vs. Claire Johnson

VegasScoresAndOdds.com

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA