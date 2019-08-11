Invicta FC 36 recap & results: Pam Sorenson bests Kaitlin Young to claim featherweight belt

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 11, 2019
(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Pam Sorenson laid claim to the Invicta FC featherweight championship once held by Cris Cyborg on Friday in Kansas City, Kansas. She did so by getting the better of veteran Kaitlin Young. Sorenson had to go all five rounds with Young, but in the end, she earned a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night’s events at Invicta FC 36. The event was held on Aug. 9, 2019, at Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

TRENDING > Joe Rogan on Cris Cyborg: ‘Whoever edited that video is so f—ing stupid’

Invicta FC 36: Sorenson vs. Young results

  • Pam Sorenson def. Kaitlin Young by unanimous decision (50-44, 49-45, 48-45)
  • Emily Ducote def. Janaisa Morandin by KO (punches) at 4:03, R1
  • Jessica Delboni def. Lindsey VanZandt by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Victoria Leonardo def. Stephanie Geltmacher by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Alyse Anderson def. Katie Saull by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Caitlin Sammons def. Chantel Coates by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:10, R2
  • Erin Harpe def. Auttumn Norton by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-27)
  • Julia Ottolino def. Megan Cawley by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

