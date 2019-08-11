Invicta FC 36 recap & results: Pam Sorenson bests Kaitlin Young to claim featherweight belt

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Pam Sorenson laid claim to the Invicta FC featherweight championship once held by Cris Cyborg on Friday in Kansas City, Kansas. She did so by getting the better of veteran Kaitlin Young. Sorenson had to go all five rounds with Young, but in the end, she earned a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Commentators TJ De Santis and Julie Kedzie recap the night’s events at Invicta FC 36. The event was held on Aug. 9, 2019, at Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

Invicta FC 36: Sorenson vs. Young results