Invicta FC 34 Weigh-in Video & Results: Flyweight Title Fight is Set; One Bout Cancelled

February 14, 2019
No Comments

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships | Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel)

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. on Friday for Invicta FC 34. The seven-fight card is headlined by top-ranked contender Vanessa Porto (20-8) battling surging Pearl Gonzalez (9-3) for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight championship.

Invicta FC 34 streams live on UFC FIGHT PASS Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Invicta FC 34 Weigh-in Results

  • Flyweight Title: Vanessa Porto (124.7) vs. Pearl Gonzalez (124)
  • Flyweight Tournament Semifinal: Milana Dudieva (126) vs. Karina Rodriguez (125.4)
  • Flyweight Tournament Semifinal: DeAnna Bennett (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.4)
  • Flyweight: Tracy Cortez (126) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)
  • Featherweight: Helena Kolesnyk (156.3)1 vs. Faith McMah (145.7)
  • Flyweight: Victoria Leonardo (125.7) vs. Jamie Milanowski (125.4)
  • Featherweight: Courtney King (145.4) vs. Holli Logan (149.9)2
  • Flyweight: Caitlin Sammons (124) vs. Christina Ricker (125.5)

1 Kolesnyk weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. Her bout with McMah has been removed from the card.
2 Logan weighed in above the featherweight limit of 146 pounds. Her bout with King will proceed as a catchweight and Logan will be fined 25 percent of her purse.

