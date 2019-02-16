HOT OFF THE WIRE
Invicta FC 34 Results: Fight Ends on Eye Poke, but Vanessa Porto Takes the Flyweight Title

February 15, 2019
No Comments

It may not have been the most satisfying of victories, but Vanessa Porto became the new flyweight champion at Invicta FC 34 on Friday night in Kansas City.

Porto had already dominated the better part of her headlining bout with Pearl Gonzalez, but the end came courtesy of an accidental eye poke at 2:34 of the fourth round.

As Porto lobbed a right hand, Gonzalez stuck out her right hand, fingers extended. Her fingers went straight into Porto’s left eye. With Porto wincing in pain, the fight was halted for the ringside doctor to examine her, but Porto was deemed unable to continue.

Under Kansas regulations, the eye poke was reviewed and deemed accidental, so the decision was left up to the judges’ scorecards. Porto walked away with the decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37) and the previously vacant Invicta FC flyweight championship belt.

“It’s definitely not the way I wanted the fight to go, but I’m very emotionally happy right now,” said Porto, who had tried twice before and failed both times to win the belt.

With a night stacked with flyweight bouts, including two tournament semifinal bouts, Porto’s first title defense – if it is not an immediate rematch with Gonzalez – could be coming from the tournament. Karina Rodriguez won a split decision over Milana Dudieva on Friday night, and DeAnna Bennett took a unanimous nod over Miranda Maverick. Those two women are expected to now square off with the winner getting a crack at the title.

Invicta FC 34 Results

  • Vanessa Porto def. Pearl Gonzalez via technical decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)
  • Karina Rodriguez def. Milana Dudieva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-29)
  • DeAnna Bennett def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Tracy Cortez def. Erin Blanchfield via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Victoria Leonardo def. Jamie Milanowski via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:45 of R1
  • Courtney King def. Holli Logan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:46 of R2
  • Caitlin Sammons def. Christina Ricker via TKO (strikes) at 3:02 of R2

