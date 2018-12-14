Invicta FC 33 Weigh-in Results: Jamie Moyle Weighed 9 Pounds Over the Strawweight Limit

On Friday, Dec. 14, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander II. The event takes place from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday, Dec. 15, with the main card streaming live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass beginning at 9 p.m. CT. The night’s preliminary card kicks off at 7:30 p.m. CT streaming live and free on Facebook, as well as UFC Fight Pass.

The night’s main event features an atomweight title rematch between champion Jinh Yu Frey (7-3) and Minna Grusander (6-2). The pair met previously in July at Invicta FC 30, with the Texas fighter Frey edging Finland’s Grusander on the scorecards after five, hard-fought rounds.

In the night’s co-main event, UFC veteran Danielle Taylor (9-4) makes her promotional debut against undefeated Mexican fighter Monserrat Ruiz (8-0) in a strawweight match-up.

Jamie Moyle was the lone fighter to miss weight, tipping the scale 9.1 pounds above the strawweight limit of 115 pounds. Brianna Van Buren still accepted the bout and will received 25-percent of Moyle’s fight purse.

Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander II Weigh-in Results

Atomweight Title: Jinh Yu Frey (104.5) vs. Minna Grusander (104.8)

Strawweight : Danielle Taylor (115.1) vs. Monserrat Ruiz (114.8)

Strawweight : Sharon Jacobson (115.3) vs. Kay Hansen (114.8)

Atomweight : Amber Brown (104.6) vs. Alesha Zappitella (105.7)

Strawweight : Jamie Moyle (125.1)* vs. Brianna Van Buren (115.2)

Bantamweight : Sarah Kleczka (135.8) vs. Brittney Victoria (135.2)

Atomweight: Ashley Medina (105.4) vs. Anastasia Nikolakakos (104.8)

Flyweight: Chantel Coates (126) vs. Ashlynn Kleinbeck (124.1)

* – Moyle was fined 25 percent of her fight purse for missing the strawweight limit of 116 pounds