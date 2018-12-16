HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAl Iaquinta Defeats Kevin Lee in UFC on FOX 31 Main Event, Sends Message to Conor McGregor

UFC on FOX 31 Lee vs Iaquinta Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Results: Lee vs. Iaquinta 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Edson Barboza - UFC weigh-in

featuredEdson Barboza Explains Move to American Top Team, Desire to Close 2018 on a Win

Kevin Lee

featuredUFC on FOX 31 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set, but One Bout Cancelled

Invicta FC 33 Results: Jinh Yu Frey Retains Title in Close Fight with Minna Grusander

December 16, 2018
NoNo Comments

The Invicta FC cage was at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday for Invicta FC 33.  Atomweight champion Jihn Yu Frey retained her title in the fight card’s main event by split decision over challenger Minna Grusander.

Frey overcame being dropped in the opening round and wobbled in the second frame.  She came back in the third securing a takedown and landing left hands.  The left hands did damage and blood streamed from the nose of Grusander in the fourth.  After a spirited fifth frame, two of the judges scored the fight for Frey. 

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Talks Amanda Nunes, UFC 232, and Boxing as UFC Contract Nears Its End

Invicta FC 33 Results

  • Jinh Yu Frey def. Minna Grusander by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – for atomweight title
  • Danielle Taylor def. Monserrat Ruiz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Kay Hansen def. Sharon Jacobson by submission (armbar). Round 3, 4:43
  • Alesha Zappitella def. Amber Brown by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Brianna Van Buren def. Jamie Moyle by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
  • Brittney Victoria def. Sarah Kleczka by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
  • Anastasia Nikolakakos def. Ashley Medina by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:26
  • Chantel Coates def. Ashlynn Kleinbeck by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:28

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA