Invicta FC 33 Results: Jinh Yu Frey Retains Title in Close Fight with Minna Grusander

The Invicta FC cage was at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. on Saturday for Invicta FC 33. Atomweight champion Jihn Yu Frey retained her title in the fight card’s main event by split decision over challenger Minna Grusander.

Frey overcame being dropped in the opening round and wobbled in the second frame. She came back in the third securing a takedown and landing left hands. The left hands did damage and blood streamed from the nose of Grusander in the fourth. After a spirited fifth frame, two of the judges scored the fight for Frey.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Talks Amanda Nunes, UFC 232, and Boxing as UFC Contract Nears Its End

Invicta FC 33 Results