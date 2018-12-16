Invicta FC 33 Fight Highlights: Emotional Jinh Yu Frey Defends Her Atomweight Belt

Jinh Yu Frey and Minna Grusander have fought twice this year for the Invicta FC atomweight championship and twice Frey has walked away with the belt around her waist.

Frey fought what appeared to be a very emotional battle on Saturday night, once again getting a nod from the judges, this time to retain the belt she won on the first meeting with Grusander.

Watch the full Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander 2 event fight highlights.

Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander 2 Full Results