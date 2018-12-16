Invicta FC 33 Fight Highlights: Emotional Jinh Yu Frey Defends Her Atomweight Belt

(Courtesy of UFC)
Jinh Yu Frey and Minna Grusander have fought twice this year for the Invicta FC atomweight championship and twice Frey has walked away with the belt around her waist.
Frey fought what appeared to be a very emotional battle on Saturday night, once again getting a nod from the judges, this time to retain the belt she won on the first meeting with Grusander.
Watch the full Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander 2 event fight highlights.
(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel, Invicta FC)
Invicta FC 33: Frey vs. Grusander 2 Full Results
- Jinh Yu Frey def. Minna Grusander by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) – for atomweight title
- Danielle Taylor def. Monserrat Ruiz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Kay Hansen def. Sharon Jacobson by submission (armbar). Round 3, 4:43
- Alesha Zappitella def. Amber Brown by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Brianna Van Buren def. Jamie Moyle by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Brittney Victoria def. Sarah Kleczka by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Anastasia Nikolakakos def. Ashley Medina by TKO (strikes). Round 2, 3:26
- Chantel Coates def. Ashlynn Kleinbeck by knockout (punch). Round 1, 0:28