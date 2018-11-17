Invicta FC 32 Results: Felicia Spencer Claims Featherweight Championship

We’ve all heard the name Cris Cyborg, but how much of a household moniker is Felicia Spencer?

You may not know her name, but you might want to try remembering it now because Felicia Spencer on Friday night achieved something Cyborg is the only other fighter to have achieved. Spencer became the Invicta FC featherweight champion. Megan Anderson was the interim champion and later promoted to undisputed champion, but Cyborg and Spencer are the only fighters to win the designation in the cage.

Spencer achieved the feat by submitting Pam Sorenson in the Invicta FC 32 main event on Friday in Shawnee, Okla. It was the culmination more than three years of hard work with all of her bouts having taken place under the Invicta FC banner.

With her record now sitting at 6-0, Spencer has finished four of her six opponents, including the rear-naked choke stoppage of Sorenson on Friday.

The Invicta FC 32 co-main event featured Mizuki Inoue, who weighed in slightly over the limit for her strawweight bout with Viviane Pereira. The fight went the distance, but Inoue took home the unanimous decision, winning all three rounds and all three judges’ scorecards.

TRENDING > Bellator 209 Results & Fight Highlights: Patricio Pitbull Bombs His Way to Bellator Record

Invicta FC 32: Spencer vs. Sorenson Results

Felicia Spencer def. Pam Sorenson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:23 of round four

Mizuki Inoue def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ashley Cummins def. Jessica Delboni via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kaitlin Young def. Sarah Patterson via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of round one

Julia Avila def. Alexa Conners via TKO (strikes) at 4:43 of round two

Erin Blanchfield def. Kay Hansen via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Liz Tracy def. Stephanie Geltmacher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kathryn Paprocki def. Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)*

Chelsea Chandler def. Mitzi Merry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

*Paprocki was deducted a point in round two for a headbutt