Invicta FC 32 Fight Highlights: Felicia Spencer Subs Pam Sorenson to Become Champion

(Courtesy of UFC)

Felicia Spencer became only the third featherweight champion in Invicta FC history by submitting Pam Sorenson at Invicta FC 32 on Friday. She follows in the footsteps of Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson.

TRENDING >

Invicta FC 32: Spencer vs. Sorenson Results

Felicia Spencer def. Pam Sorenson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:23 of round four

Mizuki Inoue def. Viviane Pereira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ashley Cummins def. Jessica Delboni via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kaitlin Young def. Sarah Patterson via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of round one

Julia Avila def. Alexa Conners via TKO (strikes) at 4:43 of round two

Erin Blanchfield def. Kay Hansen via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Liz Tracy def. Stephanie Geltmacher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kathryn Paprocki def. Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-26)*

Chelsea Chandler def. Mitzi Merry via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

*Paprocki was deducted a point in round two for a headbutt