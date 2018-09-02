Invicta FC 32 Features Battle for Vacant Featherweight Championship

Invicta Fighting Championships on Saturday announced the promotion’s first visit to Oklahoma, touching down at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee for Invicta FC 32 on Friday, Nov. 16.

The eight-fight card is headlined by a 145-pound fight, pitting undefeated Felicia “FeeNom” Spencer (5-0) up against powerful Pam “Bam” Sorenson (7-2) for the vacant Invicta FC featherweight championship.

Spencer was last in action at Invicta FC 30, submitting Helena Kolesnyk in the second round. Sorenson is fresh off a finish of Jan Finney and boasts a resume including victories over UFC champion Nicco Montano and ranked UFC contender Jessica-Rose Clark.

Recent strawweight title challenger MIZUKI (12-5) returns in the night’s co-main event, vying with UFC veteran “Hurricane” Heather Jo Clark (8-6). After falling short in her bid for the belt, MIZUKI will be looking to get back in the win column against Clark, who defeated Kinberly Novaes in her promotional debut in July.

Top atomweight contender Ashley “Smashley” Cummins (6-4) battles unbeaten Brazilian newcomer Jessica Delboni (7-0), a 24-year-old prospect dropping down to 105 pounds after a stint at strawweight.

Kaitlin Young (8-9-1) returns to the Invicta cage after stepping away from the promotion’s matchmaking team. Her opponent for fight night at Invicta FC 32 will be French featherweight Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (6-2).

Bantamweight Alexa Conners (5-2) enters enemy territory when she squares off with Oklahoma’s Julia “Raging Panda” Avila (5-1).

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu aces Erin Blanchfield (2-0) and Luanna Alzuguir (0-0) face off at flyweight.

Also taking place at flyweight, Liz “The Titan” Tracy (5-2) takes on Oklahoma-based Stephanie Geltmacher (3-0).

Striker Isis Verbeek (0-0), a veteran of GLORY Kickboxing, gets the card started against a strawweight opponent to be named in the coming weeks.

TRENDING > Invicta FC 31 Results & Highlights: Virna Jandiroba Perfect in Strawweight Title Defense

The eight-fight card for Invicta FC 32 can be found below:

Featherweight Title Bout: Felicia Spencer (5-0) vs. Pam Sorenson (7-2)

Strawweight Bout: MIZUKI (12-5) vs. Heather Jo Clark (8-6)

Atomweight Bout: Ashley Cummins (6-4) vs. Jessica Delboni (7-0)

Featherweight Bout: Kaitlin Young (8-9-1) vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (6-2)

Bantamweight Bout: Alexa Conners (5-2) vs. Julia Avila (5-1)

Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (2-0) vs. Luanna Alzuguir (0-0)

Flyweight Bout: Liz Tracy (5-2) vs. Stephanie Geltmacher (3-0)

Strawweight Bout: Isis Verbeek (0-0) vs. TBA

Invicta FC 32 will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, with broadcast timing and ticketing details to be announced shortly.