Invicta FC 32 Championship Fight Gets Green Light, but Three Fighters Missed Weight

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships makes its first trip to the state of Oklahoma on Friday, touching down at the FireLake Arena in Shawnee for Invicta FC 32. The nine-fight card is headlined by a 145-pound fight, pitting undefeated Felicia “FeeNom” Spencer (5-0) up against powerful Pam “Bam” Sorenson (7-2) for the vacant Invicta FC featherweight championship.

The bout, and the rest of the fight card, was made official at Thursday’s weigh-in.

Invicta FC 32 Weigh-in Results

Featherweight Title Bout: Felicia Spencer (143.7 lb) vs. Pam Sorenson (144.6 lb)

Strawweight Bout : MIZUKI (116.4 lb) 1 vs. Viviane Pereira (115.4 lb)

Atomweight Bout : Ashley Cummins (105.2 lb) vs. Jessica Delboni (105.1 lb)

Catchweight (150 lb) Bout : Kaitlin Young (150.5 lb) vs. Sarah Patterson (154.5 lb) 2

Bantamweight Bout : Alexa Conners (136 lb) vs. Julia Avila (135.8 lb)

Flyweight Bout : Erin Blanchfield (125 lb) vs. Kay Hansen (124.8 lb)

Flyweight Bout : Liz Tracy (125.6 lb) vs. Stephanie Geltmacher (125.9 lb)

Strawweight Bout: Isis Verbeek (115.4 lb) vs. Kathryn Paprocki (114.6 lb)

Bantamweight Bout: Chelsea Chandler (136.6 lb)3 vs. Mitzi Merry (135.4 lb)

1 MIZUKI weighed in above the strawweight limit and was fined 25 percent of her purse.

2 Patterson weighed in above the 150-pound catchweight limit and was fined 25 percent of her purse.

3 Chandler weighed in above the bantamweight limit and was fined 25 percent of her purse.