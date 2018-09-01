HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Robert Whittaker

featuredRobert Whittaker Not At Full Strength, but Has UFC Return on the Horizon

Valentina Shevchenko - UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Invicta FC 31: Jandiroba vs. Morandin Weigh-in Video & Results

August 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City for Invicta FC 31 on Saturday. The eight-fight card is headlined by undefeated Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (13-0) defending her Invicta FC strawweight strap against challenger Janaisa “Evil Priciness” Morandin (10-1). The fight card was made official on Friday after all the athletes weighed in.

One fighter failed to hit the mark. Mallory Martin weighed 117 pounds for her strawweight bout with Ashley Nichols. Being one pound over the allowed limit, Martin was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

TRENDING > Kelly D’Angelo: From Firefighter to Cage Fighter

Invicta FC 31 Weigh-in Results

  • Strawweight Title Bout: Virna Jandiroba (114.6 lb) vs. Janaisa Morandin (114.5 lb)
  • Flyweight Bout: Pearl Gonzalez (124.5 lb) vs. Daiane Firmino (125.4 lb)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Shanna Young (134.5 lb) vs. Lisa Spangler (135 lb)
  • Strawweight Bout: Mallory Martin (117 lb)* vs. Ashley Nichols (115.7 lb)
  • Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.1 lb) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.7 lb)
  • Atomweight Bout: Kelly D’Angelo (106 lb) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (105.5 lb)
  • Strawweight Bout: Helen Peralta (115.7 lb) vs. Kay Hansen (115.3 lb)
  • Featherweight Bout: Audrey Wolfe (145.5 lb) vs. Holli Salazar (145.7 lb)

*Martin missed weight and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA