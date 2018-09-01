Invicta FC 31: Jandiroba vs. Morandin Weigh-in Video & Results

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City for Invicta FC 31 on Saturday. The eight-fight card is headlined by undefeated Virna “Carcará” Jandiroba (13-0) defending her Invicta FC strawweight strap against challenger Janaisa “Evil Priciness” Morandin (10-1). The fight card was made official on Friday after all the athletes weighed in.

One fighter failed to hit the mark. Mallory Martin weighed 117 pounds for her strawweight bout with Ashley Nichols. Being one pound over the allowed limit, Martin was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.

Invicta FC 31 Weigh-in Results

Strawweight Title Bout: Virna Jandiroba (114.6 lb) vs. Janaisa Morandin (114.5 lb)

Flyweight Bout : Pearl Gonzalez (124.5 lb) vs. Daiane Firmino (125.4 lb)

Bantamweight Bout : Shanna Young (134.5 lb) vs. Lisa Spangler (135 lb)

Strawweight Bout : Mallory Martin (117 lb)* vs. Ashley Nichols (115.7 lb)

Flyweight Bout : Miranda Maverick (125.1 lb) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.7 lb)

Atomweight Bout : Kelly D’Angelo (106 lb) vs. Lindsey VanZandt (105.5 lb)

Strawweight Bout : Helen Peralta (115.7 lb) vs. Kay Hansen (115.3 lb)

Featherweight Bout: Audrey Wolfe (145.5 lb) vs. Holli Salazar (145.7 lb)

*Martin missed weight and was fined 25 percent of her fight purse.