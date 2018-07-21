HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredTyron Woodley: ‘I Don’t Know What Fights You’re Talking About, Ain’t Nobody Offered Me S–t’

featuredOn the Cusp of a Title Shot, Shogun Rua Focused Solely On Anthony Smith

Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley

featuredColby Covington Insists He’s Fighting Tyron Woodley, but Has a Plan B

Darren Till

featuredDarren Till Claims Tyron Woodley Turned Down Fight; Colby Covington Injured, Could be Stripped

Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results & Video: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander Title Fight Set

July 20, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City on Saturday for Invicta FC 30. The eight-fight card is headlined by Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) taking on Finland’s Minna “Brutsku” Grusander (6-1) for the vacant Invicta FC atomweight championship.

All the fighters on the card weighed in on Thursday with everyone making weight.

TRENDING > Jacare Souza Faces David Branch at UFC 230 In New York

Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results

  • Atomweight Title Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (104.8 lb) vs. Minna Grusander (104.7 lb)
  • Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer (145.8 lb) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (144.2 lb)
  • Straweight Bout: Kinberly Novaes (116 lb) vs. Heather Jo Clark (116 lb)
  • Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.1 lb) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (125.8 lb)
  • Bantamweight Bout: Kerri Kenneson (135.2 lb) vs. Stephanie Geltmacher (135.5 lb)
  • Atomweight Bout: Jillian DeCoursey (105.9 lb) vs. Alesha Zappitella (105.5 lb)
  • Atomweight Bout: Alyse Anderson (105.4 lb) vs. Stephanie Alba (105.9 lb)
  • Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (124.1 lb) vs. Brittney Cloudy (125.9 lb)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA