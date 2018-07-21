Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results & Video: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander Title Fight Set

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)
Invicta Fighting Championships returns to the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City on Saturday for Invicta FC 30. The eight-fight card is headlined by Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) taking on Finland’s Minna “Brutsku” Grusander (6-1) for the vacant Invicta FC atomweight championship.
All the fighters on the card weighed in on Thursday with everyone making weight.
TRENDING > Jacare Souza Faces David Branch at UFC 230 In New York
Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results
- Atomweight Title Bout: Jinh Yu Frey (104.8 lb) vs. Minna Grusander (104.7 lb)
- Featherweight Bout: Felicia Spencer (145.8 lb) vs. Helena Kolesnyk (144.2 lb)
- Straweight Bout: Kinberly Novaes (116 lb) vs. Heather Jo Clark (116 lb)
- Flyweight Bout: Miranda Maverick (125.1 lb) vs. Brogan Walker-Sanchez (125.8 lb)
- Bantamweight Bout: Kerri Kenneson (135.2 lb) vs. Stephanie Geltmacher (135.5 lb)
- Atomweight Bout: Jillian DeCoursey (105.9 lb) vs. Alesha Zappitella (105.5 lb)
- Atomweight Bout: Alyse Anderson (105.4 lb) vs. Stephanie Alba (105.9 lb)
- Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield (124.1 lb) vs. Brittney Cloudy (125.9 lb)