Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results & Video: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Minna Grusander Title Fight Set

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Invicta Fighting Championships returns to the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City on Saturday for Invicta FC 30. The eight-fight card is headlined by Jinh Yu Frey (6-3) taking on Finland’s Minna “Brutsku” Grusander (6-1) for the vacant Invicta FC atomweight championship.

All the fighters on the card weighed in on Thursday with everyone making weight.

Invicta FC 30 Weigh-in Results