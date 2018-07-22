Invicta FC 30 Results & Highlights: Jinh Yu Frey Claims Atomweight Belt

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Jinh Yu Frey laid claim to the Invicta FC atomweight championship on Saturday night at the Scottish Rights Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

Minna Grusander controlled much of the fight with Frey, but they went back and forth for five full rounds before the judges gave a unanimous nod, making Frey the new atomweight titleholder.

In the night’s co-main event, Felicia Spencer remained undefeated with a second-round submission win over Helena Kolesnyk. UFC veteran Heather Jo Clark returned to her winning ways, defeating Kinberly Novaes in her first bout since she exited the Octagon.

Invicta FC 30: Frey vs. Grusander Results

Jinh Yu Frey def. Minna Grusander via unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

Felicia Spencer def. Helena Kolesnyk via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:47 of R2

Heather Jo Clark def. Kinberly Novaes via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Brogan Walker-Sanchez def. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Stephanie Geltmacher def. Kerri Kenneson via TKO (strikes) at 3:32 of R1

Alesha Zappitella def. Jillian DeCoursey via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Alyse Anderson def. Stephanie Alba via submission (triangle choke) at 3:12 of R2

Erin Blanchfield def. Brittney Cloudy via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel, Legacy Fighting Alliance)