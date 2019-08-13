Inside the Octagon UFC 241 Preview: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

(Courtesy of UFC)

In this episode John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 241 main event between UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and the man he claimed the title from, Stipe Miocic.

Having lost his belt in devastating fashion at UFC 226, Miocic now returns to the octagon, steadfast on reclaiming the gold he so covets and re-establishing his reputation as the UFC’s most successful heavyweight champion.

However, as the only UFC fighter to defend titles in two different weight classes, Cormier will cement his legacy as one of the greatest champions in UFC history.

Hosted by UFC commentators John Gooden and Dan Hardy, UFC Inside the Octagon is an in-depth tactical analysis show that previews the feature fights at upcoming UFC events.

TRENDING > Watch Nate Diaz upset Conor McGregor at UFC 196 (UFC 241 fight video)

Tune in for full UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic 2 live results from Anaheim, Calif., on Aug. 17 on MMAWeekly.com. Daniel Cormier puts his UFC heavyweight championship on the line in a rematch with Stipe Miocic. Nate Diaz makes his return opposite Anthony Pettis in the UFC 241 co-main event. Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa face off in a middleweight contender eliminator, also on the pay-per-view portion of the fight card.