Inside the BMF Ranch: Why did Donald Cerrone build his own training compound?

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone had a very public split with his longtime team at Jackson-Wink MMA last year when he and coaches were at odds over his fight with Mike “Platinum” Perry, who was a relative newcomer to the team. Cerrone had been training at Jackson-Wink for a decade.

That broken relationship wasn’t what caused him to build his own training compound outside of Albuquerque, N.M.

Cerrone has actually been working on the BMF Ranch for years, making it a place not only for him and his family, but friends and other up-and-coming fighters who want to hone their skills.

Cerrone spoke in depth with ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto at the BMF Ranch in Edgewood, N.M. Cerrone talked about how the ranch came to be and the amount of work he and other fighters have put into the ranch (including building a sauna from the ground up). He also gave a tour of the ranch, including the fighters’ personal dorms and explained how the farm-to-table lifestyle works for the fighters that stay and train at the BMF Ranch.