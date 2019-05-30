HOT OFF THE WIRE

Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir UFC Stockholm co-main event fight canceled

May 30, 2019
An injury has forced light heavyweight contender Ilir Latifi to pull out of his scheduled co-main event bout against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC Fight Night in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday.

UFC officials announced the unfortunate news on Thursday.

“Due to a back injury, Ilir Latifi has been forced to withdraw from his Saturday UFC Fight Night bout against Volkan Oezdemir,” UFC officials wrote.

“The bout will not be replaced, and the card at Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe will proceed with 12 bouts.”

Another light heavyweight fight featuring Latifi’s teammate Jimi Manuwa against rising prospect Aleksander Rakic will now serve as the new co-main event on the card this weekend.

There’s no word on the severity of the injury suffered by Latifi that ultimately forced him out of the contest but obviously he was unable to compete in just two days time.

As for Oezdemir, he will have to wait to book his next fight as he attempted to get back in the win column after suffering three consecutive losses in a row in his most recent appearances inside the Octagon.

The main event on Saturday will pit Alexander Gustafsson against Anthony Smith as both fighters look to bounce back after recent losses to reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. 

