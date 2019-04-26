Ilima-Lei Macfarlane knows Bellator 220 opponent Veta Arteaga isn’t intimidated

Looking back on her two wins in 2018, Bellator flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane looks at them in terms of what they meant for her career and her continued ascendancy rather than strictly in technical terms.

First against Alejandra Lara in June, then versus Valerie Letourneau in December, Macfarlane was able to experience something new from each fight that adds to the overall arc of her career.

“It was really happy with those fights,” Macfarlane told MMAWeekly.com. “That (Lara) was a really good fight for me being the first card that I headlined, the first card as a champ, and with all the fight week obligations and that. I feel like that it really prepared me for the craziness that was Bellator Hawaii (against Letourneau).

“Bellator Hawaii is an incredible experience that I’m still recovering from. I was really happy with the performances and the experiences.”

In particular, the location for her bout with Lara really encapsulated how far Macfarlane had come with her career in Bellator.

“Fighting at Pechanga (Resort) it really came full circle,” I started out as an opening card fighter (at Bellator 141 there). To be able to have my first title defense and my first time headlining a card there, everything came full circle.

“It hasn’t been a blur because I think I’ve done a very good job at being present in the moment, enjoying the ride, and I feel like if I ever felt overwhelmed I keep reminding myself that it could all be over tomorrow, so I should ride the wave and enjoy it while I can.”

On Saturday in San Jose, Calif., Macfarlane (9-0) will look to defend her title for a third time when she faces Veta Arteaga (5-2) in the 125-pound championship co-main event of Bellator 220.

“On paper I am definitely the favorite for this fight, but I think that’s kind of deceiving,” Macfarlane said. “All of Veta’s fights have been all-out wars; even the ones she’s lost were very controversial. Veta is not intimidated by anything.

“She’s not going to be intimidated that I’m the champ; she’s not going to be intimidated that I’m undefeated; nothing scares this girl, and that makes her really dangerous. She’s super-aggressive and super in-your-face. If I avoid playing her game then I will be successful.”

Having accomplished much of what she’s set out to do in her MMA career so far, Macfarlane’s focus for the remaining year turns to pursuits outside the cage.

“My next immediate goal is to get a house and become a home owner,” said Macfarlane. “That’s kind of what I’ve been focused on. Other goals of mine include start a business and get involved in the entrepreneurial side of MMA and combat sports. That maybe includes opening my own gym.

“Those are goals that I would like to start working on. I’m also going to back to school this summer and learn Spanish, so I’m excited about that. And I’d also like to become a certified yoga instructor. Those things might not be related to MMA, but at this moment those are my goals.”

