Watch Ilia Topuria finish Bryce Mitchell 👊 UFC Fight Video

Watch Ilia Topuria earn a decisive victory with his Performance of the Night finish of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282.

Holding the No. 9 ranking in the UFC featherweight division, Topuria next has an opportunity to make a significant move in the 145-pound weight class. If he defeats No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett, Topuria should start climbing into the thin air of title talks.

Before Emmett vs. Topuria in Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville headliner in Florida, watch Topuria vs. Mitchell in their UFC 282 pay-per-view opener.

UFC Jacksonville Free Fight | Ilia Topuria vs Bryce Mitchell