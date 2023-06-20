HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz annoounced

featuredJake Paul vs. Nate Diaz changed to 10 rounds

Robert Wilkinson

featuredLatest update in PFL drug test scandal, multiple results overturned & fighters suspended

Conor McGregor Post-Mayweather Fight

featuredConor McGregor team frames rape allegation as a ‘shakedown’

Alistair Overeem and Sakakibara at Rizen Headquarters

featuredAlistair Overeem is almost unrecognizable

Watch Ilia Topuria finish Bryce Mitchell 👊 UFC Fight Video

June 20, 2023
NoNo Comments

Watch Ilia Topuria earn a decisive victory with his Performance of the Night finish of Bryce Mitchell at UFC 282.

Holding the No. 9 ranking in the UFC featherweight division, Topuria next has an opportunity to make a significant move in the 145-pound weight class. If he defeats No. 5 ranked Josh Emmett, Topuria should start climbing into the thin air of title talks.

Before Emmett vs. Topuria in Saturday’s UFC Jacksonville headliner in Florida, watch Topuria vs. Mitchell in their UFC 282 pay-per-view opener.

Conor McGregor team frames rape allegation as a ‘shakedown’

UFC Jacksonville Free Fight | Ilia Topuria vs Bryce Mitchell

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker