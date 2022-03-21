Ilia Topuria says Paddy Pimblett only fights him if Dana White threatens him with a ‘gun’

At UFC London two shining stars emerged even brighter, Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria. And it just so happens that those two men are not exactly friendly with each other.

Shortly before the event went down the pair got into a fight week scuffle over some comments Pimblett made about Russia bullying Georgia, something that is extremely serious to Georgian fighters like Topuria.

“Right now, I feel so happy, I don’t want to waste my words about him, so f*ck him,” Topuria said in his post-fight interview after calling out Pimblett for a fight.

Unfortunately, Pimblett used his post-fight mic opportunity to deny Topuria’s call out and instead took aim at Mark Zuckerberg for deleting his Instagram account.

Topuria believes that Pimblett will only agree to fight him under one condition.

“Paddy? Never. Never,” Topuria said. “I don’t think so. Maybe if Dana (White) stayed with him with a gun, maybe yes – and they force him to go inside the cage with me. Maybe. Otherwise, I don’t think so. I don’t think he has the balls to fight me. ”

Some have wondered about the weight difference between the fighters with Pimblett fighting at 155 pounds in his two UFC bouts and Topuria floating between 145 and 155 pounds.

“With Paddy, I don’t give a f*ck about any weight class, you know?” Topuria said. “Even if he wants to come and not make the weight, I’m going to fight him, you know? I don’t care about the weight with Paddy.”