Ilia Topuria outclasses Josh Emmett in UFC Jacksonville main event

Top 10 ranked featherweights, Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, headlined the UFC Jacksonville fight card on Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Emmett, ranked fifth, looked to rebound from a loss in his last outing while Topuria, ranked ninth, looked to keep his 13-fight undefeated record intact.

Emmett shot forward with a flurry of punches to start the round. Topuria kept his hands high and his arms absorbed most of it. Topuria pressured Emmett and connected with a counter combination. Topuria looks to have got his timing midway through the frame. Every punch Emmett threw had power on it. The fighters settled into their pace in the final moments of the round.

The second started measured with both fighters carefully looking for their time to attack. Topuria continued to pressure Emmett while Emmett circled to his right. Emmett landed a left hand but Topuria rolled with it. Topuria connected with a right hand that sent Emmett to the canvas. Emmett immediately got back to his feet. In the closing seconds Topuria hurt Emmett with a right hand and delivered punches as Emmett was on a knee.

Emmett came out aggressive in the third, landing a combination. Topuria continued to pressure Emmett and connect with jabs. He moved in and out of the pocked making Emmett miss. The speed of Topuria gave Emmett difficulty and his face was showing it. Emmett looked to counter Topuria. He lands a left hand to close the round.

Emmett stalked Topuria briefly before going back to circling on the outside. The pace slowed and Topuria went back to landing leg kicks and jabs. Emmett then started to press forward. Late in the frame Topuria dropped Emmett and delivered punches on the ground. Emmett worked his way to his feet only to be dropped again. Topuria mounted Emmett and delivered punches looking for a finish. Emmett rolled and made it though the round.

Emmett pressed Topuria in the final frame, landing a couple of shots. Every punch Emmett threw was to end the fight. Topuria changed levels and took Emmett down. He kept his position content with staying out of danger. Emmett scrambled but was unable to get back to his feet. Topuria advanced to the mount position and delivered short punches to the head until the end of the round.

Throughout the bout, Topuria out-classed Emmett with his technique and speed and the scorecards reflected how one-side the fight was. The scorecards read 50-44, 50-42, and 49-45.

Dominick Cruz would train Elon Musk in a heartbeat