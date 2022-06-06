Ilia Topuria blasts Movsar Evloev after UFC Vegas 56 win ‘you fight shamefully’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

June 6, 2022
Ilia Topuria clearly watched Movsar Evloev’s performance at UFC Vegas 56 on Saturday and wants to get in on the action.

In a tweet he tagged directly to Evloev he wrote “@MovsarUFC You fight shamefully! Another decision without any attempt to finish it. On top of that you don’t know how to speak. You don’t have the balls to call me out! Now everyone can really see how you run away! shamefully” He also included several laughing emojis.

But Topuria didn’t stop there. Later he wrote a tweet mentioning Evloev and the co-main event loser, Dan Ige.

“Movsar and Ige both suck,” he wrote. “I hope to see something special that could motivate me to fight the winner.”

