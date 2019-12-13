HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ike Villanueva: ‘I’m a bad match-up for Rashad Coulter’ at Fury FC 40

December 13, 2019
Coming off a just over two-year layoff, light-heavyweight Ike Villanueva returned to action in 2019 in fine form.

In two bouts this year, Villanueva has picked up two finishes, spending a total of three-and-a-half minutes in the cage over the course of his two wins.

“I tore my calf in 2017 and it took me so long to recover,” Villanueva told MMAWeekly.com. “In February I started back at camp. Coming back my main thing has been my stand-up. I came back in good fashion; great knockouts, exciting the crowd, and the crowds saying my name, so I’m excited going forward.”

For Villanueva, the passion he has for fighting has been a big part of his comeback. Combine the fact that he’s moved up to light-heavyweight has made it easier for him to be successful.

“When I got in there, that’s where my love is, that’s where my heart is, getting in that cage that’s my passion,” said Villanueva. “Finally getting back in there was everything that I work for. The older I get the wiser I am, and everything’s coming into display. I’m becoming the overall fighter I’m meant to be.

“All around, wherever you want to go, I’m willing to take the fight. Fighting at 205lbs I’m faster. I’m strong. The weight cut is easy. I’m the guy you don’t want to fight.”

On Friday in Humble, Texas, Villanueva (15-9) will look to defend his title when he faces Rashad Coulter (9-4) in the 205-pound championship main event of Fury FC 40.

“Now he’s got to come to 205 pounds, we all know he missed his last weight,” Villanueva said of Coulter. “He’s coming to fight me. I think I’m a bad match-up for him.

“I’m too hungry for this fight. I don’t know where his heart’s at, but my heart’s all in it. It’s just like Game 7 – everything’s on the line in this fight – I’m all in for this fight. I have respect for his MMA, but you’re in my world now.”

For Villanueva, now that he’s back and on a winning streak in a new weight class, he’ll be looking to take his career to the next level in 2020.

“It doesn’t have to be the UFC, it can be Bellator, the PFL, I’m open, I’m just looking to get to the next level,” said Villanueva. “If I have to take another fight (before I get there), so be it, but I’d like to get on a bigger platform.

“I don’t want a cherry (picked) guy, I want to get tested every fight. You’ve got to get pushed. If you don’t have that motivation for the fight, once you’re there you can’t get pumped for a guy you know you’re going to beat.”

