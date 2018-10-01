HOT OFF THE WIRE

If Conor McGregor or Khabib Nurmagomedov Bails, Brian Ortega is at the Ready

September 30, 2018
After Brian Ortega refused to fight Jeremy Stephens when Max Holloway was forced out of their planned UFC 226 bout, it would be easy to assume he’s not going to take fights on short notice. That’s not true, however, as Ortega insists he stays at the ready and would step in to the right fight at the last minute.

So what’s the right fight? You guessed it, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is one of them.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Ortega talked about his willingness to step in if Nurmagomedov or McGregor steps out, and why he wouldn’t fight Stephens when Holloway wasn’t able to fight.

“I always stay ready … These are the kinda fights that I’ll step in on last minute to save the card,” Ortega said. “Not no other fights like the last situation we had, where they wanted me to fight that clown.”

TRENDING > Dana White: Nate Diaz Isn’t Getting a 165-Pound Title Fight, but the Bout is Still On

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Oct. 6 for UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor full live results. Undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his belt on the line against Conor McGregor in the main event.

               

