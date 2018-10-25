If Conor McGregor Made It Over the Fence at UFC 229, ‘We Really Would’ve Had Problems’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 25, 2018
Nevada State Athletic Commission Executive Director Bob Bennett addressed the press following the NSAC Hearing concerning the UFC 229 brawl involving Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

He readily confirmed that there will be fines and suspensions coming down at a future hearing, but also admitted that the UFC 229 incident could have been much worse had McGregor made it out of the Octagon and into the crowd like he tried to do.

               

