Ian Heinisch re-instated for UFC 250 bout after cornerman cleared of COVID-19

June 5, 2020
No Comments

UFC middleweight Ian Heinisch is back on for a UFC 250 bout with Gerald Meerschaert after further testing cleared his cornerman, who was initially deemed to be COVID-19 positive.

Heinisch was removed from the bout and replaced by newcomer Anthony Ivy after the cornerman tested positive for COVID-19. Upon further testing, the initial result turned out to be a false positive, according to MMAFighting. 

The Heinisch vs. Meerschaert bout will maintain its place as one of the UFC 250 preliminary bout that will air on ESPN and ESPN+ prior to the main card on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View. The UFC 250 main card is topped by dual-division champion Amanda Nunes, who will put her featherweight title on the line against former Invicta FC champion Felicia Spencer.

After Ivy was willing to step in on such short notice, he will still get a shot to fight in the UFC on an upcoming event, according to MMAFighting. The Brazilian Top Team fighter is 8-2 and currently riding a five-fight winning streak.

