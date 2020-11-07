Ian Heinisch feels like he’s going to get Brendan Allen ‘out of there early’ at UFC Vegas 13

While circumstances around his bout this past June versus Gerald Meerschaert at UFC 250 was a bit different than what he’s used to, middleweight Ian Heinisch was able to pick up a 74-second TKO win and snap a two-fight losing streak in the process.

For Heinisch, the win over Meerschaert was the perfect coming out for what he believes is a new version of himself.

“A lot of changed happened before that fight with the world, with my coaching, with me as an individual,” Heinisch told MMAWeekly.com. “I call it the Hurricane 2.0.

“I came out there and I felt like my movement is so much better now, and I executed the perfect game plan and took him out early.”

2020 was also supposed to see a change in environment for Heinisch, but due to the novel coronavirus he was able to move his family overseas, and had to find suitable training while he remained in the US.

“I was actually planning on moving my family to Thailand, and I was training in Thailand when everything really started to get crazy, and that’s when our President said we had 72 hours to get home if we were overseas, so I hopped on the next flight home,” said Heinisch.

“I found some really great coaches who took me in and was able do that fight with Gerald once the UFC got back rolling. Here we are now. I kind of split my camps between Vegas and Colorado. I still plan on going to Thailand, but probably not until 2021.”

On November 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Heinisch (14-3) will look to pick up his second win of the year when he faces Brendan Allen (15-3) in a main card 185-pound bout at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira.

“I feel like I’m going to get him out of there early, or late in the fight; whether I’ve got to wear him down a little bit, or I feel like I can touch him early when he’s coming in really aggressive in the beginning,” Heinisch said of Allen.

“He’s a tough, young, aggressive fighter, but I feel I’ve paid my dues to be in the Top 15, I’ve taken some hard lessons from some super-experienced guys, so that gives me my edge. I feel I’m better all-around than this kid. I believe he’ll be great someday, but now is my time, and I’m going to be the veteran and give this kid his lesson, then after that be able to climb the ranks again.”

While 2020 has Heinisch feeling like not planning things out too far in advance is a good idea, he would like to return to action at least one more time before the year closes out.

“Honestly this year has kind of taught me to not make plans, or you can try to make plans but don’t be too invested in those plans because things change on a daily basis,” said Heinisch. “I’m taking it one fight at a time.

“I hope I get in there (against Allen) and God willing I get a quick finish and fight one more time this year. I’ve been super inactive this year, so I would love to get one in December if possible.”

