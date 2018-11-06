Hunter Azure Has Big Opportunity in LFA and in New Weight Class

Following a win in his pro debut in August of 2017, up and comer Hunter Azure made the decision to relocate from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Phoenix, Arizona, and since then has had a successful 2018.

Since joining The MMA Lab, Azure has kept his undefeated streak going at 145 pounds, and now intends to transition that success to a new weight to close out 2018.

“I’ve had two pro fights with The Lab now, going into my third, and it’s been a great transition,” Azure told MMAWeekly.com. “(All three of my pro fights have) been at 145 pounds. This one I’m going down to 135 poundsfor the first time, so I’m excited about that.

“At 145 pounds I was feeling a little small out there, and was facing some big dudes. The Lab has got me healthy now; my weight is down; and I feel the strongest I’ve been now.”

According to Azure, the level of competition he sees on a daily basis at The Lab has forced him to evolve quickly to survive, and it’s made him much better in the process.

“The room is full of killers every day,” said Azure. “I have to show up with my A-game on a daily basis.

“I’m watching all these great UFC and Bellator fighters, and pick their brain about how they train, and I’ve been adding that to how I train. Seeing how they train and how they prepare for fights has helped me. I just feel like I’m so green in the sport right now, so I’m just soaking it all in and loving it.”

On Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, Azure (3-0) will look to have a successful debut in a new promotion and weight class when he faces AJ Robb (1-1) in a preliminary 135-pound bout at LFA 53.

“It’s going to be my first fight down at 135 pounds, so I have to be really disciplined at this time,” Azure said. “This is a big opportunity for me on the LFA card.

“The biggest thing for me is to just be me. My cardio is always there. I like to grind. I’ve always been a grinder with cardio. Switching over to the Lab my overall game has gotten better. If I just go out and be me I’ll have a finish in this next fight.”

With an opportunity to gain national exposure in the LFA, Azure is looking to use his opportunity to help get him to the next level one way or another in 2019.

“I take things fight by fight but I’d like to break into a big show in 2019 by the end of the year,” said Azure. “I’d like to maybe get into (Dana White’s) Contender Series by the summer or get that call to the UFC. After this fight I’ll be 4-0, and get a few more fights and get some more cage time under me.”