How UFC, Bellator and other fighters are coping with social distancing and lockdowns

March 22, 2020
How are your favorite fighters handling social distancing and lockdowns amid the current global pandemic? Many of them, like the rest of us, are posting more frequently to social media and having virtual interactions.

We’ll be updating this post periodically, so check back from more from your favorite fighters…

View this post on Instagram

Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️??❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

