How UFC, Bellator and other fighters are coping with social distancing and lockdowns

How are your favorite fighters handling social distancing and lockdowns amid the current global pandemic? Many of them, like the rest of us, are posting more frequently to social media and having virtual interactions.

We’ll be updating this post periodically, so check back from more from your favorite fighters…

One of my favorite things to do is get on YouTube and learn new dog tricks then immediately go out and try to teach them to my dog. It takes almost all my attention when I’m doing it. It’s a distraction from the bullshit while making my household better at the same time. Win win https://t.co/nlsajIwCBz — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 19, 2020

“Two things to remember

1) we are not in control

2) this too will pass like all things do” appreciate the thought and message @MikeChandlerMMA Hope, Faith, and a lot of Charity is what the world needs right now https://t.co/SjQY8U6zhz — Bryant Garvin (@BryantGarvin) March 22, 2020

Damn this #Coronavirus got me trippin lol. Just spent the last day watching @LoveisBlindShow smh ??‍♂️ — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2020

We catching ? over here! pic.twitter.com/MN9rU56Jk9 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2020

If I did half of the exercise routines I’ve seen people post this week I’d be looking like Terry Crews right now — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 22, 2020

Morning run!! Then getting ready for Monday in the markets, Bulgarian bag workout in the afternoon and hanging with the fam. Great Sunday! pic.twitter.com/nvb5MkLFH7 — Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) March 22, 2020

Damn 2020 I just want to fight and see @LILUZIVERT perform one more time!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) March 22, 2020