How UFC, Bellator and other fighters are coping with social distancing and lockdowns

How are your favorite fighters handling social distancing and lockdowns amid the current global pandemic? Many of them, like the rest of us, are posting more frequently to social media and having virtual interactions.
We’ll be updating this post periodically, so check back from more from your favorite fighters…
TRENDING > Sean O’Malley clowns Tony Ferguson with workout video
One of my favorite things to do is get on YouTube and learn new dog tricks then immediately go out and try to teach them to my dog. It takes almost all my attention when I’m doing it. It’s a distraction from the bullshit while making my household better at the same time. Win win https://t.co/nlsajIwCBz
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 19, 2020
“Two things to remember
1) we are not in control
2) this too will pass like all things do”
appreciate the thought and message @MikeChandlerMMA
Hope, Faith, and a lot of Charity is what the world needs right now https://t.co/SjQY8U6zhz
— Bryant Garvin (@BryantGarvin) March 22, 2020
Damn this #Coronavirus got me trippin lol. Just spent the last day watching @LoveisBlindShow smh ??♂️
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 22, 2020
More training in the wild. #QuarantineFitness pic.twitter.com/DNBRUohq2s
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 22, 2020
We catching ? over here! pic.twitter.com/MN9rU56Jk9
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 22, 2020
If I did half of the exercise routines I’ve seen people post this week I’d be looking like Terry Crews right now
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) March 22, 2020
Morning run!! Then getting ready for Monday in the markets, Bulgarian bag workout in the afternoon and hanging with the fam. Great Sunday! pic.twitter.com/nvb5MkLFH7
— Nik Lentz (@NikLentz) March 22, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️??❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!
View this post on Instagram
“Most people go through life never discovering what their talents are” @thelesbrown – Isn’t this a horrifying statement? Isn’t it the scariest thought in the world to think you could get to the end of your life with so much talent left untapped? So much passion that was never contributed to this world? – This world has no need for another human being to be meandering through life just barely getting by…you were made to shine…made for so much more than you could ever think or imagine. – ?: @lessardproductions
Damn 2020 I just want to fight and see @LILUZIVERT perform one more time!!!!
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) March 22, 2020
Damn 2020 I just want to fight and see @LILUZIVERT perform one more time!!!!
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) March 22, 2020