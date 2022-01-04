How does Conor McGregor’s 3-year old daughter spend her birthday? Check it out

Former two-division UFC Champion and international superstar Conor McGregor has three children, two sons and a daughter. His daughter, Croía, turned 3-years old this week and celebrated with a unicorn-themed party.

McGregor posted photos and video of his daughter’s birthday celebration on social media. If you ever wondered what it’s like to be a child of “The Notorious,” here’s a glimpse.

“Daddy loves you, thank you lord, from unicorn land my daughter Croía is three,” McGregor wrote on Monday.

One of Croía’s gifts was a motorized horse and carriage. McGregor posted a video showing her driving it with him walking next to her.

“Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful princess Croía Mairéad McGregor I love you with all my heart and soul my daughter, here is your horse and carriage because you are royalty baby girl don’t ever forget it,” McGregor wrote.