HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jake Paul defeats Ben Askren

featuredScott Coker says he would sign Jake Paul if given the chance

featuredDana White responds to Jake Paul’s demands: ‘I believe you’re a cheater’ | Video

featuredCody Garbrandt wants to ‘whoop’ Sean O’Malley’s ass

featuredJake Paul responds to Dana White’s drug testing challenge with offer to fight in the UFC

How does Conor McGregor’s 3-year old daughter spend her birthday? Check it out

January 4, 2022
NoNo Comments

Former two-division UFC Champion and international superstar Conor McGregor has three children, two sons and a daughter. His daughter, Croía, turned 3-years old this week and celebrated with a unicorn-themed party.

McGregor posted photos and video of his daughter’s birthday celebration on social media. If you ever wondered what it’s like to be a child of “The Notorious,” here’s a glimpse.

“Daddy loves you, thank you lord, from unicorn land my daughter Croía is three,” McGregor wrote on Monday.

Scott Coker says he would sign Jake Paul if given the chance

One of Croía’s gifts was a motorized horse and carriage. McGregor posted a video showing her driving it with him walking next to her.

“Happy 3rd birthday my beautiful princess Croía Mairéad McGregor I love you with all my heart and soul my daughter, here is your horse and carriage because you are royalty baby girl don’t ever forget it,” McGregor wrote.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 268 highlights – Kamaru Usman tops Colby Covington again

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA