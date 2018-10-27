HOT OFF THE WIRE
How a Trip to Subway Changed Anthony Smith’s Life

October 27, 2018
(Courtesy of UFC)

Anthony Smith is going to use his hard work and grit in his attempt to defeat Volkan Oezdemir in the main event of UFC Fight Night 138 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, on Saturday. Watch and listen as the light heavyweight contender talks about his roots and how a trip to Subway changed everything.

Tune in Saturday, Oct. 27, for UFC Moncton: Volkan vs. Smith Full Live Results. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

               

