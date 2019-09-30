Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington removed from UFC 243 because of injury

An injury has forced Holly Holm from her UFC 243 bout with Raquel Pennington.

Holm and Pennington were slated to face off at UFC 243 on Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. The event is Sunday, Oct. 6 local time in Melbourne. UFC officials decided to cancel the bout altogether when Holm was forced to withdraw, leaving the fight card at 11 bouts.

In a recent public statement, Holm said that she tore a hamstring muscle.

“I have been injured and I cannot fight in Australia. The ligament or the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30-percent of it this last week in training,” Holm said in a video on her Instagram account.

“The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week is just not enough time to be ready to fight.”

TRENDING > UFC 243 Countdown: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 243 will move forward with 11 bouts, headlined by the UFC middleweight unification bout between champion Robert Whittaker and interim titleholder Israel Adesanya. The UFC 243 co-main event features Al Iaquinta vs. Dan Hooker in a lightweight bout.