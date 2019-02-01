Holly Holm vs. Aspen Ladd Scrapped from UFC 235

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 31, 2019
No Comments

A marquee bantamweight showdown between former champion Holly Holm and top rated prospect Aspen Ladd has been scrapped from UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White announced the unfortunate news on Thursday during the pre-fight press conference but didn’t address why the matchup was cancelled.  

“That fight’s not going to happen,” White said. “That’s why they’re not up here.”

When asked to elaborate, White didn’t say much of anything other than confirming that the fight between Holm and Ladd wouldn’t be rebooked for a later date.

“We’re working on another fight for both of them,” White said.

Just after the fight was first announced, Holm’s management team denied that the matchup was actually finalized but there’s no word if that played a part in the bout being pulled from UFC 235.

As of now, both Holm and Ladd are expected to be booked into different fights and it seems unlikely that either of them will remain on the March 2 card in Las Vegas.

