Holly Holm: UFC 239 Workouts Q&A (complete video)

July 3, 2019
Holly Holm has shocked the world before, but she doesn’t exactly see it that way when it comes to fighting, not even when she’s going up against the UFC’s only female champ-champ.

Amanda Nunes is widely regarded as the women’s greatest fighter of all time, but a lot of folks thought that Ronda Rousey wasn’t going to ever lose before Holm unleashed a kick from hell that put an end to Rousey’s undefeated run. Holm didn’t think that was a shocker and she doesn’t believe it would be a shock for her to defeat Nunes.

“I understand that other people might think that this might be a shock, but for me to come in here, we really believe that I can do this,” Holm said at the UFC 239 open workouts on Wednesday.

“So to win this fight isn’t going to be shocking to us, but I hope for the people that don’t believe I can do it, I hope it shocks you.”

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, July 6, for full UFC 239: Jones vs. Santos live results from Las Vegas. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line opposite Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 headliner, while Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight belt up against Holly Holm in the night’s co-main event.

