Holly Holm signs new six-fight deal, wants to embark on ‘scary’ title run

On Saturday at UFC San Antonio, former bantamweight champion Holly Holm will return to the Octagon. Holm has only fought once in the last three years and is nearly one year removed from that bout, a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira.

But despite the inactivity and the loss, she re-signed a massive six-fight contract with hopes of climbing back up the ladder and reclaiming the title she won when she became the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey.

“After my last fight I wasn’t sure (what would happen),” Holm told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC San Antonio media day. “I was hopeful we could still come to an agreement and be able to continue to my career with the UFC, so I’m very, very happy to have that contract signed. My mind is of course just on this fight ahead of me, but I’m happy to continue my journey with the UFC.”

Despite saying her mind is on her upcoming opponent, Yana Santos, she also knows that the title has to be under consideration as well.

“I think that’s the only thing you need to focus on if you’re in this game,” Holm said. “If you don’t want to be the champion, what are you doing here? It’s a scary kind of path to take because you know that means you have to take the toughest fights, the biggest fights to be successful. That’s where all that pressure comes in on you. But if I’m going to be here, I want to do it all the way.”

UFC San Antonio takes place on Saturday and will air on ESPN+ in the United States.