Holly Holm shows off sunburn and it looks painful

July 19, 2021
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm showed off her brutal sunburn on Instagram and it looks painful.

It’s the summer months and not everyone tans so easily. Holm captioned her post with “Don’t worry it’ll be a tan in no time. And other lies I tell myself.”

Miesha Tate on triumphant UFC return: ‘This is my moment’ | Video

Holm (14-5) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak. She’s coming off a unanimous decision win over Irene Aldana from October 2020. “The Preacher’s Daughter” was expected to face Julianna Pena in May but was forced to withdraw citing hydronephrosis.

Pena will fight for the women’s bantamweight title at UFC 265 on Aug. 7 against champion Amanda Nunes.

