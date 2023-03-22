Holly Holm shows off chiseled abs ahead of this weekend’s UFC event

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on No. 6 ranked contender Yana Santos in this weekends UFC on ESPN 43 co-main event.

Before this weekend’s event, Holm showed off her chiseled abs in an Instagram post. She appears to be in incredible shape.

Ranked third in the women’s 135-pound weight class, Holm hopes to rebound from a split decision loss to Ketlen Vieira in her last outing. Santos (previously known as Yana Kunitskaya) is also coming off a loss. She was defeated by Irene Aldana in her last fight. She hasn’t fought since July 2021.