Holly Holm showcases a striking drill | Video

Former UFC Bantamweight champion “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holly Holm is known for her striking prowess inside the octagon and boxing ring.

The multiple division boxing champion and UFC titleholder posted a video on social media demonstrating a striking drill she does in training. Check it out.

