Holly Holm ‘intrigued’ by the thought of returning to boxing

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm made a name for herself inside the boxing ring before making her mixed martial arts debut in 2011.

From 2002 until 2013, Holm was a multiple-time world champion in boxing. She defended her titles 18 times in three weight classes. Women’s boxing has never been more popular. WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring female lightweight champion Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano became the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden in April.

Several mixed martial artists have made the transition to boxing in recent years, but for Holm, a move to boxing would be a return.

“A lot of people talk about it. I’ve always been one of those people that say passion first and everything else falls into place,” Holm said during the UFC New York City Media Day. “The reason why I left boxing and came to MMA fully is because I was more passionate about MMA. If feel like if you’re going to do anything in combat sports you need to go where you passion is.”

Although Holm left the square for the octagon eight years ago, things are different now. Looking back on her incredible boxing career, Holm feels like there may be ‘unfinished business’ there.

“My very last fight in boxing, it was either going to be 135 or 140. 140 was my belt. 135 was my opponent’s belt. She said, ‘I usually fight at 135, not 140,’ but I had already made 135 for MMA, so I was like, let’s fight for 135. She was like, ‘No, no no’ because it would have to be for her belt and she want to put it up, so we ended up fighting at 140,” Holm explained.

“Sometimes I feel like maybe it was unfinished business, and Katie Taylor, that’s the belt she has is at 135,” continued Holm. “That’s the one weight class I didn’t fight in boxing. I fought at 40, 47, and 54, so to go back and be able to get, you know, a fourth weight class title is always intriguing especially with everything to on.”

The possibility of a boxing return may intrigue Holm, but she’s currently locked into a UFC contract.

“I really didn’t have the passion for it (boxing) but now it does intrigue me, but I’m real stuck. I’ve got my contract with the UFC. I love MMA, but it intrigues me,” said Holm.

