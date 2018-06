Holly Holm Has Designs on Title Fights Against Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg

Holly Holm talks about her win over Megan Anderson at UFC 225 and how she’d like to go after titles held by both Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg.

