HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

featuredDaniel Cormier Concedes Losses to Jon Jones But Still Questions Why He Had Steroids In His System

Dana White and Nick Diaz

featuredNick Diaz Says He Never Agreed to Fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 235

Holly Holm Draws Aspen Ladd at UFC 235

December 21, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm returns to the Octagon at UFC 235, where she will face fast-rising star Aspen Ladd.

Though UFC 235, which takes place on March 2 in Las Vegas, is currently without a headliner, the fight card is filling up fast with UFC officials announcing Holm vs. Ladd on Friday.

Holm (12-4) has lost both her forays at featherweight, but is one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. With a record of 5-2 when fighting at 135 pounds, Holm was the first woman to defeat Ronda Rousey, claiming UFC gold in the process.

Holm’s only two losses in the division were to fellow former champion Miesha Tate and current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. 

Ladd should be an interesting test for Holm, 37, as she enters the twilight years of her career.

TRENDING > Watch the Epic First Fight Between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson

Just 23 years of age, Ladd is undefeated at 7-0 and already has a resume that includes victories over UFC veterans Tonya Evinger, Lina Lansberg, Sijara Eubanks, and Amanda Cooper.

Holm, also being a multi-time boxing world champion before she entered the Octagon, will be the most accomplished fighter that Ladd has ever faced. A victory over her would certainly send a message to the UFC women’s bantamweight division that Ladd has arrived.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA