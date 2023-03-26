Holly Holm dominates Yana Santos in UFC San Antonio co-main event

Former women’s bantamweight champion and No. 3 ranked Holly Holm faces No. 3 ranked Yana Santos in the UFC San Antonio co-main event on Saturday.

Holm entered he bout coming off a split decision loss to No. 4 ranked Ketlen Vieira, She was hoping to rebound and get back in championship bout discussions. Santos last fought in July 2021 losing to Irene Aldana. In her time away, She married Professional Fighters League athlete Thiago Santos and the couple had their first child. Adding to the storyline, Santos and Holm used to be training partners.

Santos came out aggressive and used punches to back Holm up and clinched. The two battled for position along the cage. Santos delivered several knees to the body before Holm freed herself. Once separated Holm landed her jab and front kicks. Late in the frame Holm secured a takedown and quickly passed to side control.

Hold connected with a front kick to the body that briefly knocked Santos to the ground. When Santos got to her feet Holm took her down and delivered right hands. Santos connected with elbows from the bottom as Holm worked to trap an arm. From side control, Holm delivered knees to the body. She trapped an arm and delivered a series of punches. In the closing seconds of the round, Holm mounted Santos and rained down punches.

Santos clinched early in the final frame. Holm quickly separated and scored a takedown. Holm advanced to the mount position and delivered punches and elbows. Santos gave up her back and Holm briefly looked to lock on a rear-naked choke. Santos defended and rolled to her back before scrambling to her feet. Holm backed away, changed levels and slammed Santos to the canvas.

Holm dominated and the scorecards reflected it. The judges scored the fight for Holm by unanimous decision with the scorecards reading 30–26, 30–27, and 30–27.